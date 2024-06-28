First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $763.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

