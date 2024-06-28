First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN stock opened at C$35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.87.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

