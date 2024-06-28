First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 6.4%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $233.61 and last traded at $233.91. Approximately 1,611,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,454,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.52.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,131 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.