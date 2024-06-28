First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 83,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $14.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.
