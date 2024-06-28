First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 83,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $196,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $196,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 3,500 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $806,890 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.