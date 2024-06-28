First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.82

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.82 and traded as high as $30.66. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 120,199 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 526.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 213,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.