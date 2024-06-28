Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

