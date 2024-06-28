FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.68. Approximately 9,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.