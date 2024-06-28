Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Flushing Financial worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Flushing Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

