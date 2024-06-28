Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Forafric Global stock remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

