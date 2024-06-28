Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Forafric Global stock remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Forafric Global Company Profile
