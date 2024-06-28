Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 65,884,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,208,773. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.