FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,049. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

