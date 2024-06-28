Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $4.40. Forward Industries shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 13,917 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 13.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

