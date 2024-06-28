Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 421,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the previous session’s volume of 56,587 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $47.78.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

