Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2 %

FCX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.89. 2,583,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,023,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

