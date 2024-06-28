Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of CRGOW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500. Freightos has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

