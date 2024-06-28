Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 16th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,908 shares of company stock worth $142,398. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

