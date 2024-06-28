Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

