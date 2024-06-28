FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of FCN opened at $219.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

