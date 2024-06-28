Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.27

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.27 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 37.88 ($0.48). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 37.15 ($0.47), with a volume of 293,498 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.33. The company has a market capitalization of £111.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,846.25 and a beta of 1.28.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

