GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $94,351.36 in Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,344 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $94,351.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,821,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $136,393.76.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.59.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 219,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

