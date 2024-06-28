GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 4,767,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,750,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.04 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

