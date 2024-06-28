Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.
Gecina Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88.
About Gecina
A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.
