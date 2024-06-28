Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 1%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62). 572,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 826,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.03. The firm has a market cap of £63.36 million, a P/E ratio of 288.24 and a beta of 1.09.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

