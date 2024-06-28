GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $35.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

WGS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $695.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,048.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $217,505.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 21,305 shares valued at $462,821. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

