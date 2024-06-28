Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 28.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

