General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.16. 594,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,411. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $210.65 and a twelve month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

