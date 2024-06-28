General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

GE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.34. 1,463,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,250. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

