Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.94

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 53077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

