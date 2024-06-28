GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 10.4 %

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 19,754,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $8.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.