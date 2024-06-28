Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

