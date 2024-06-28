Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

