Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 18.55.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

