Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 178.4% in June

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQWA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 2,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

