Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CATH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,042. The company has a market capitalization of $863.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

