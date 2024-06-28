Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

SRET stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,342. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.