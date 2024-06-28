GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMS. Barclays cut their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Price Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $68,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216,442 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in GMS by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.