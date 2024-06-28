Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of GLNG opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

