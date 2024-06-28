Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Trading Down 2.9%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.19. 110,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 603,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 118.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $4,285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

