Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $3.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPIX. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $518,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,221 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.