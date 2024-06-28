Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $3.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
