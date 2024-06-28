GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Down 95.1% in June

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. 18,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,437. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
