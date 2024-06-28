Grin Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $145,907.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,721.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.84 or 0.00638692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00120953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00276046 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00073454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.