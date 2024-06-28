Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,184. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

