Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,854 shares.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.