Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 87,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 910,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,811,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,742. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

