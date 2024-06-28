Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 5.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $76,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.08. 4,105,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,773. The firm has a market cap of $410.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

