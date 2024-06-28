Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.99. 33,161,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,908,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

