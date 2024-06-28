Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Linde comprises 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,624. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.86.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

