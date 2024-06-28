Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

HALO opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

