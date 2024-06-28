Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.47). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares traded.
Hansteen Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.20. The company has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38.
About Hansteen
Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.
