Harbor Group Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. 85,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

